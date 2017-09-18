Webinar: Composites in a racing catamaran

CompositesWorld is providing a free Altair Engineering Inc.-sponsored webinar on Sept. 28 at 2:00 p.m. EDT titled, “Composites Optimization of a Foiling C-Class Catamaran.”

Abstract: As the first student team to participate in the prestigious Little Cup C-Class World Championship, team Rafale of Montreal’s École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) has come a long way in a short time to design and build a C-Class catamaran. These are high-performance multihull sailboats with a maximum length of 25 ft and a maximum width of 14 ft. The sail area of the rigid wing sail must be smaller than 300 ft2. The team of students challenged themselves to design a second boat which is 20% lighter than their previous one while maximizing its rigidity.

Primary Topics:

Challenges and technology

Composite optimization of the boat elements

Implementing additive manufacturing techniques in the design process

