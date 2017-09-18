Webinar: Composites in a racing catamaran

CompositesWorld is providing a free Altair Engineering Inc.-sponsored webinar on Sept. 28 at 2:00 p.m. EDT titled, “Composites Optimization of a Foiling C-Class Catamaran.”

Jeff Sloan
News Post: 9/18/2017

Editor-in-Chief

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

CompositesWorld is providing a free Altair Engineering Inc.-sponsored webinar on Sept. 28 at 2:00 p.m. EDT titled, “Composites Optimization of a Foiling C-Class Catamaran.”

Abstract: As the first student team to participate in the prestigious Little Cup C-Class World Championship, team Rafale of Montreal’s École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) has come a long way in a short time to design and build a C-Class catamaran. These are high-performance multihull sailboats with a maximum length of 25 ft and a maximum width of 14 ft. The sail area of the rigid wing sail must be smaller than 300 ft2. The team of students challenged themselves to design a second boat which is 20% lighter than their previous one while maximizing its rigidity.

Primary Topics:

  • Challenges and technology 
  • Composite optimization of the boat elements
  • Implementing additive manufacturing techniques in the design process

Click here to register for “Composites Optimization of a Foiling C-Class Catamaran.”

Editor Pick

AnalySwift software used for composite rotor blade simulation

VABS is a general-purpose cross-sectional analysis tool for computing beam sectional properties and recovering 3D fields of slender composite structures. 

News

IACMI, ACMA launch composite recycling project

Masi Bikes integrates TeXtreme carbon fiber

Hyperloop One picks potential transit routes

First-ever automotive seatback using recycled carbon fiber

Roctool equipment installed at ORNL

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.