Webinar: Cleaning with dry ice

CompositesWorld is hosting a free Cold Jet-sponsored webinar on Aug. 18 at 2:00 p.m. EST titled, “Going, Going, Gone: Cleaning Tooling of Contaminants with Recycled Dry Ice.”

Abstract: This webinar discusses cleaning the various contaminants (mold release agents, epoxy, Teflon tape, silicone, phenolic, carbon and graphite) from the variety of materials used in the composite tooling industry, from epoxies and urethanes to aluminum and steel, including Teflon-coated tools and tools that are highly polished. We will also discuss the use of dry ice in cleaning composite parts prior to painting or bonding. The attendee will achieve insight on how to reduce operating costs; increase product yield; improve part quality, environmental quality and worker safety; as well as extending the asset life of the tooling. A review of how the dry ice cleaning process works will also be discussed.

