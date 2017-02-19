Watch: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 landing

Drone footage captures the rocket returning home after a historic launch.

News: 2/20/2017

It was delayed for 24 hours but on the morning of Feb. 19, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket made a flawless landing. This was the first SpaceX launch since the Falcon 9 explosion on the launch pad back on Sept. 1, 2016 (for more about the cause of the explosion, check out SpaceX announces COPV’s role in September rocket explosion).

But this time around everything went according to plan as SpaceX’s Dragon cargo craft launched from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which was the first commercial launch from Kennedy’s historic pad. About 5,500 pounds of research equipment, cargo and supplies are packed into the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that is now in Earth orbit and headed to the station on the CRS-10 mission.

And when the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted: “Baby came back.” On his Instagram page, he posted a quick video of the landing:

 

Here's the webcast of the launch and landing:

