Wabash National’s acquisition of Supreme will build on former’s advanced composites technologies 

Wabash National Corp. (Lafayette, Ind.), a diversified industrial manufacturer and a North America producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems will acquire Goshen, Ind.-based Supreme Industries Inc. Founded in 1974, Supreme is the second largest U.S. manufacturer of truck bodies with 2016 sales of $299 million. The company primarily manufactures light- and medium-duty truck bodies at seven facilities throughout the U.S.

The acquisition will combine Supreme’s extensive medium- and light-duty commercial vehicle portfolio, distribution network, and regional manufacturing locations with Wabash National’s advanced composite technologies, expertise in lean manufacturing and optimization, engineering and design proficiency and strong supplier relationships.

“Wabash National has been closely monitoring the transportation landscape as the growth of e-commerce has continued to change the logistics model,” said Dick Giromini, Wabash National’s chief executive officer. “We formally entered the final mile space in 2015 with the launch of our dry and refrigerated truck bodies, and we have been aggressively growing our presence and product offering over the past two years. This acquisition supports these efforts and accelerates our objective to transform our business into a more diversified industrial manufacturer.”

Supreme provides Wabash National with significant growth and diversification benefits, in line with the company’s long-term strategic plan, including reduced dependence on dry van trailer demand, reduced cyclicality and new segments for growth.

Wabash National intends to build upon Supreme’s industry leadership, distributed manufacturing and installed sales force capacity to accelerate its successful organic truck body growth initiative, while preserving Supreme’s heritage of excellence in serving customers.

“This is a great opportunity for both companies to combine our strengths to provide an enhanced customer experience within the growing final mile delivery space,” Giromini added. “With Supreme, not only can Wabash National accelerate organic growth with our innovative DuraPlate, honeycomb panel and molded structural composite (MSC) truck bodies, we can also provide a broader conventional product offering to our existing customer base.”