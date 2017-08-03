Vosschemie acquires the majority of Spheretex

Vosschemie GmbH (Uetersen, Germany), a thermoset plastics provider, has acquired the majority of Spheretex GmbH (Hilden, Germany), a manufacturer of volumized core products and reinforcement fibers for the production of thermosetting molded components.

The takeover will involve a change of management as Christoph Esser, previously a co-partner and authorized signatory, will assume management responsibility for Spheretex GmbH at the Hilden location. He will replace Siegfried Gerhards, who will leave the company as of March 31, 2017. Ralph-Michael Bath will remain in management.

The company takeover also enables the targeted further development of the overall portfolio.