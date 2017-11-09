Victrex appoints new CEO

Jakob Sigurdsson joined Victrex Plc (Thornton Clevelys, UK) on Sept. 4 as CEO. He will become CEO on Oct. 1, succeeding Dave Hummel, who retires after 24 successful years as CEO.

Victrex, delivers a wide range of high-performance polyaryletherketone (PAEK) - polymer based materials and technologies, from new polymers to product forms such as film, piping, and UD-tape, as well as selected parts for applications that include gears and dental discs. “I am delighted that Jakob has joined Victrex. With his track record of making markets and delivering growth, the board believes he is a strong fit for Victrex, as we focus on executing our polymer, forms and parts strategy over the coming years,” stated Larry Pentz, Chairman of Victrex.

Driving polyetheretherketones such as VICTREX PEEK into new applications in a range of key industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, manufacturing and engineering, and medical, has seen good progress over the past 24 years with Dave Hummel as CEO. Hummel, 59, will retire as CEO on Sept. 30, remaining on the board as an Executive Director until February 2018.

Jakob Sigurdsson, CEO-designate of Victrex, commented: “It is a privilege to become the Chief Executive of such a highly regarded global company. I look forward to executing on growth opportunities over the coming years for Victrex, as well as for our partners and customers.” Jakob Sigurdsson has more than 20 years’ experience in large multi-national companies, including with Rohm & Haas (now part of Dow Chemical) in the US, as Chief Executive of food manufacturer Alfesca in Europe, and as Chief Executive of Promens, a global design and engineering company in plastic products. His roles have spanned marketing, supply chain, business development, strategy and M&A, with particular emphasis on growth in new or emerging markets, both within Rohm & Haas and as a CEO and non-executive director.