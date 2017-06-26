Unitech Composites to produce Active Winglets for Cessna Citations

Unitech Composites (Hayden, ID, US), a Unitech Aerospace company and leading supplier of complex composite laminates, components and assemblies for the commercial aerospace and defence industry, will partner with Tamarack Aerospace (Sand Point, ID, US) to produce the composite content on the revolutionary Active Winglets for the Cessna Citation Jet Series Aircraft, announced June 22 at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

“We are excited to embark on this partnership with Unitech Composites as they have proven to be a highly capable producer of quality composite assemblies,” says Brian Cox, chief operating officer for Tamarack Aerospace. “Unitech Composites is a value-added supplier, very responsive to our needs and has worked closely with us to rapidly optimize designs and streamline the manufacturing process.”

“The opportunity to partner with Tamarack Aerospace, a fellow Idaho-based company, on this industry shaping program is a great honor for Unitech Composites,” says Mark Withrow, vice president and general manager of Unitech Composites. “We are committed to the success of this program and are very pleased with its market acceptance and future trajectory.”

Tamarack Active Winglets are the only aerodynamic technology on the market today that can deliver up to a 20% fuel burn reduction and range increase without any structural reinforcement yielding significant time and cost savings. Tamarack Active Winglets are approved via EASA and FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for installation on the Cessna CJ, CJ1, CJ1+ and M2 business jets.