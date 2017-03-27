TxV Aero Composites using Dieffenbacher tape laying system for larger-scale production

TxV Aero Composites, a joint venture of Victrex and Tri-Mack, will use the new Fiberforge tape laying system from Dieffenbacher (Eppingen, Germany) to offer total PAEK composite solutions on a large-scale basis for the commercial aerospace industry.

“Our mission is to provide total solutions from polymer to final part,” says Tim Herr, director of TxV. “The Fiberforge system will form the basis of our production process. Our customers will benefit from a new level of efficiency in the large-scale manufacture of continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastics.”

Fiberforge creates flat, net-shape engineered laminates from continuous glass or carbon fiber tapes. The system can handle up to four different tape materials in one production run. The complete production process is fully automated, including an automated spool changing system that enables uninterrupted production. Using continuous fiber tapes reportedly minimizes the high cost of waste typically associated with lay-up from fabric materials while concurrently producing lighter laminates with 10-30% higher structural performance than weave-based laminates.

“The new Fiberforge system is the world’s fastest tape laying system,” says Markus Geier, sales director for Dieffenbacher. “It requires less than one second per course. Integrated with downstream systems such as the handling robot and forming press, more than one million parts can be manufactured per year on just one line.”