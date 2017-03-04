TPI expands relationship with Gamesa

TPI Composites Inc. (TPI, Scottsdale, AZ, US), the largest U.S.-based independent manufacturer of composite wind blades, announced on March 28 that it has entered into a long-term agreement with wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa (Madrid, Spain) to supply wind blades from its new manufacturing facility in Izmir, Turkey, through 2022. TPI has reserved two mold slots and expects to commence manufacturing for Gamesa from one line in early 2018, with the second line under an option agreement through Sept. 30, 2017.

“We are pleased that Gamesa has chosen to expand its business relationship with us in Turkey and outsource blade production for the EMEA region,” says Steve Lockard, TPI’s president and CEO.

TPI has been building wind blades for Gamesa in Mexico since 2014 under a long-term supply agreement.