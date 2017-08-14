TPI Composites wins wind blade supply deal with Senvion

TPI Composites Inc. (Scottsdale, AZ, US) reports that it has signed a multiyear supply agreement with Senvion Wind Energy Solutions SA (Hamburg, Germany) to provide blades from two manufacturing lines for wind markets including Asia, Australia and South America. The blades will be produced at TPI’s facility in Taicang Port, Jiangsu province, China with production planned to commence in first quarter 2018.

The blades will be manufactured using Senvion’s RodPack technology, in which pultruded rods are placed on a nonwoven carrier fabric and used to strengthen wind blade spar caps. Senvion purchased the RodPack technology in 2015 and has designed it into several blade models. As part of this agreement,TPI will establish high-volume, high-quality, low-cost supply of RodPack from its operations in China.

“We are pleased to add Senvion as a key customer and that Senvion has chosen TPI as its wind blade outsource and technology partner for the Asian, Australian and South American markets,” says Steve Lockard, president and CEO of TPI Composites. “TPI will support Senvion’s technology advancements by producing RodPack material in a world-class manner.”

Christian Roth, COO of Senvion adds, “We have chosen TPI due to its strong quality track-record, cost competitiveness, global footprint and ability to support Senvion’s drive for technology leadership.”

TPI has produced wind blades in Taicang Port, China since 2007. TPI currently produces wind blades and precision molding and assembly systems in four facilities in China.