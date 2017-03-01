Top composites news stories of 2016

In 2016, news on Boeing’s 777X composite wing center and the first carbon fiber-intensive 2017 Ford GT generated plenty of interest on the CW site. There was also lots of clicks on 3D printing stories as well as news on composites in defense applications. Be sure to sign up for the CompositesWorld Weekly newsletter so you don’t miss a single newsworthy story in 2017. In the meantime, check out below the top 20 most-clicked news stories on the CW site in 2016.

1. Bombardier C Series begins full-production ramp-up

2. JEC World 2016 exhibition and product previews

3. Meet VSS Unity, Virgin Galactic’s new all-composite SpaceShipTwo

4. Ingersoll Machine Tools, ORNL to develop very large 3D printing system

5. Dow launches new carbon fiber bonding technique

6. First carbon fiber-intensive 2017 Ford GT rolls off the production line

7. Major assembly begins on Boeing 787-10

8. Fastener-free, composite aircraft door and control surfaces

9. Boeing opens $1 billion 777X Composite Wing Center

10. Navy unveils unmanned composites-intensive vessel

11. Airborne, Siemens to build digital factory for composites

12. New U.S. Army shelters in Kuwait built with thermoplastic composites

13. Bell Helicopter successfully mates composite wing and fuselage on V-280 Valor tiltrotor

14. 3D-printed composites tool receives Guinness World Records title

15. Ford’s 2017 GT ’66 features extensive use of carbon fiber

16. Teijin sheds more light on Sereebo manufacturing process

17. Newly formed LeMond Composites signs agreement with ORNL

18. Coming to carbon fiber: Low-cost mesophase pitch precursor

19. ORNL seeks licensees for its low-cost carbon fiber technology

20. Composites-intensive Volocopter achieves first manned flight