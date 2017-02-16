Titania, CT Ingenieros and Eurecat collaborate on pultrusion project

Titania (El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain), CT Ingenieros, part of the CT Engineering Group (Madrid, Spain) and the technology center Eurecat (Barcelona, Spain) are working on a research and development project for the pultrusion of composite materials. The project, named Pultrubeam, intends to improve pultrusion technology so that it can manufacture in a continuous way and out of autoclave.

Reducing the processes in autoclave will make a 180o turn in these types of processes. These processes deal with the increasing automation, reducing the intermediate steps and the costs associated. This project attempts to increase the usage of composite materials (carbon fiber or glass fiber) in aeronautical, rail or automotive structures (in this case, especially in electric vehicles).

Titania will be in charge of the integration of the autoclave in its R&D center in composites manufacturing, and the production of the elements manufactured by protrusion in the demonstrator with prepreg material, and the characterization of the process and of the materials used. CT Ingenieros will provide its knowledge in aeronautical structural design, definition and control of manufacturing processes and design during the pultrusion process. Eurecat (member of TECNIO) provides leading technology and research in composite materials. The project will be carried out in Andalusia, Spain.