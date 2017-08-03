TeXtreme used to help lightweight aircraft seats

Related Suppliers Oxeon

HAECO Group turned to TeXtreme to help optimize its current seat design for weight, while still maintaining mechanical properties. TeXtreme used calculation, simulation and manufacturing support to help HAECO reduce the weight of the aircraft seat by almost 20%. Earlier this year, Oxeon AB (Borås, Sweden), the developer of TeXtreme carbon fiber fabrics, announced it had been certified and approved for use in commercial aircraft. HAECO Americas (Greensboro, NC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the HAECO Group, one of the largest global providers of MRO services and a provider of interiors products and services.

HAECO searched for a material that would reduce weight and enable significant savings in fuel costs for the airlines. “We work in close cooperation with our clients, giving them technical support, all the way from selecting the optimal reinforcement structure to making it work in the manufacturing process for the end product. When looking into the aerospace market the need for ultra-light products, that are designed to last, is growing. Together with HAECO, the simulation results as well as our knowledge of advanced carbon reinforcements helped to produce a part which uses TeXtreme to achieve the desired significant weight savings,” says Andreas Martsman, vice president of Oxeon.

This part made of TeXtreme is now in production and is scheduled to be delivered in 2017.