Teton Composites wins National Science Foundation grant

Teton Composites Inc. (Laramie, WY, US) reports that it has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $224,194 to conduct research and development work on software for structural modeling of chopped-fiber-reinforced composites for the design engineer.

Teton’s software is intended to be a one-stop desktop solution for the design engineer, allowing for iterative structural design with minimal effort. The software addresses challenging problems such as fatigue, crash and creep behavior of chopped-fiber injection molded parts. The goal is to provide accurate structural solutions for chopped fiber components, producing parts designed for maximum efficiency and achieved at initial fabrication rather than after multiple production iterations.

“The National Science Foundation supports small businesses with the most innovative, cutting-edge ideas that have the potential to become great commercial successes and make huge societal impacts,” says Barry Johnson, director of the NSF’s Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships. “We hope that this seed funding will spark solutions to some of the most important challenges of our time across all areas of science and technology.”

“NSF’s SBIR program provides a critical foundation for jump-starting technology driven companies that simply could not launch otherwise,” says Andrew Hansen, principal investigator for the grant. “We feel truly fortunate to be afforded the opportunity to advance our company under the NSF-SBIR umbrella of support.”

Teton Composites has a history of bringing composite material analysis and software development to bear on the problems facing the design engineer using chopped-fiber plastics in structural components. Teton’s roots extend back to founders of Firehole Composites, known for its multiscale software solutions with notable applications in aerospace, commercial aircraft, wind energy and Formula 1 auto racing. Firehole Composites was acquired by Autodesk in 2013.