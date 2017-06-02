Teijin releases medium-term plan

The Teijin Group (Tokyo, Japan) has released its medium-term management plan for 2017-2019. The company says it aims to become an “enterprise that is essential to tomorrow’s society, by utilizing its workforce diversity for enhanced competitiveness, improving core earnings through growth strategies, establishing new core businesses through transformation strategies and strengthening group-wide management systems.”

Teijin will implement both growth and transformation strategies focusing on the materials and healthcare business fields as the pillars of its operations and develop new businesses that are not yet contributing to profits at present into its core earnings sources, without merely relying on the continuation of existing businesses.

Its growth strategies for materials includes a focus on aircraft and automotive businesses and addressing infrastructure needs (such safety, security and disaster mitigation solutions).

Its transformation strategies for material business field include transforming the business model from supplying customers with materials to close-to-customer businesses to develop composites that incorporate multiple materials, and thereby win the competition amongst multiple materials. Specifically the company will address:

Automotive composite products (environmental value solutions): Rather than merely extending materials businesses into downstream fields, Teijin will leverage its strengths in composite technologies to expand business with a view to becoming a supplier of multi-material components.

Lithium-ion battery separator and membranes (environmental value solutions): Leveraging technologies and expertise developed in membrane production, Teijin will roll out high-performance, high-productivity products in a wide range of fields.

The report also included an announcement of structural reorganization as Teijin will pursue inter-business integration by integrating materials-related businesses into one materials business field. The new business development business unit will be split into units for materials and healthcare business to deepen group-wide collaboration with and absorption of these individual businesses. A newly established Global Strategy Officer will develop cross-business regional strategies and a newly established Information Strategy Representative will pursue smart projects on a group-wide basis.

To read to entire medium-/long-term vision, visit: http://www.teijin.com/ir/library/presentation_materials/pdf/plan_pm_170206.pdf