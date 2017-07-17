Teijin increases fiber capacity in Dutch production facility

Teijin Aramid (Arnhem, the Netherlands) is going to expand its aramid production capacity for its Twaron super fiber. It will invest in new spinning technology at the Twaron facility in Emmen, the Netherlands, starting up in the first quarter of 2019. The demand for Teijin’s high-performance para-aramid fiber Twaron is increasing and the new spinning technology will enable the organization to increase the production capacity and meet the market demand.

Gert Frederiks, CEO & president of Teijin Aramid stated: “This investment underscores our ambition to produce and deliver sustainable and cost efficient products to the market and reinforces our position as global market leader. It will enable us to meet the growing market demand and simultaneously implement the latest technology.”

The new technology also results in further automation of the spinning process which is a huge improvement in the amount of physical work for operators. This is in line with Teijin Aramid’s plans to further automate production and improve HSE (Health, Safety, Environment) aspects.