Technical Fibre Products joins IACMI

Technical Fibre Products Inc. (TFP, Schenectady, NY) is now a member of the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI, Knoxville, Tenn.).

TFP has more than 30 years of experience in designing and manufacturing technical nonwoven materials for advanced composites and membership of IACMI highlights the company’s continued commitment to growing business in this area.

“We are delighted to be a part of IACMI and to be working in partnership with with other member companies and stakeholders to explore how our multifunctional materials can enhance composite structures,” stated John Haaland, president of TFP. “Typical benefits to using our nonwovens include improving fracture toughness, enhancing resin flow and reducing erosion wear, as well as providing fire resistance, anti-static and electrical properties for these often challenging applications.”