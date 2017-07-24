Suzlon subsidiary exits Brazilian market

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (Pune, India) announces the filing of voluntary liquidation of its Brazilian subsidiary Suzlon Energia Eólica do Brasil Ltda. (SEOB), which was established to manage business opportunities in Brazil in 2006.

According to the Suzlon press release, SEOB has taken this decision after carefully considering all options and as a consequence of multiple factors that are unique to Brazil. Commenting on the announcement, a company spokesperson said, “We believe that this is a responsible decision for the benefit of long-term sustainability of the company and its shareholders.

Suzlon says the decision does not, in any way, alter Suzlon’s global operations strategy. The Suzlon Group is one of the largest renewable energy solutions providers in the world with an international presence across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and North and South America. With over two decades of operational track record, the Group has a cumulative installation of approximately 17 GW of wind energy capacity, with 8,500 employees.