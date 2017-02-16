Strata, Reliance form partnership to advance aerospace composites

Abu Dhabi-based Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata) and Reliance Defence Limited (RDL, Mumabi, India) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on aerospace composites manufacturing capabilities between India and the United Arab Emirates. The partnership will look at opportunities in the production of carbon fiber aerostructures, prepegs as well as 3D printing of aerospace components and airframe panels.

The Dhirubhai Ambani Aerospace Park, located at the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN), is being considered by Reliance Defence Limited (RDL) for a new facility to support its aerospace ambitions, and forms part of the emerging aerospace industry in India.

“As an established player in the advanced manufacturing of aerostructures, we are keen to grow our capabilities globally with Reliance and expand our operational footprint by capitalizing on innovative, cost-effective solutions that can benefit our customers whilst enhancing our financial performance. The collaboration between the UAE and India has been instrumental in promoting knowledge transfer and strengthening ties between businesses to jointly invest in developing world-class products,” says Badr Al Olama, CEO of Strata.

He says by working with Reliance, the company sees a “significant opportunity that can lead to the creation of a new tier-one global supplier: designing, developing and manufacturing major aircraft components - such as wings and empennages - for the next generation of aircrafts.”

“The project has the potential to bring in significant foreign direct investment and cutting-edge technology in this niche composite aircraft manufacturing segment,” says Rajesh Dhingra, president of Reliance Defence & Aerospace. “3D printing enables us to produce assembly and machining fixtures in one-quarter the time and at one-half the cost as conventional machining.”