SPE issues call for automotive parts competition nominations

Related Topics: Automotive Composites

Related Suppliers Society of Plastics Engineers

The Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE, Troy, Mich.) issued a call for nominations for its 47th-annual Automotive Innovation Awards Gala, the oldest and largest recognition event in the automotive and plastics industries, and due dates for the event’s annual Parts Competition and Hall of Fame Award. This year’s Awards Gala will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Burton Manor in Livonia, Mich. Winning part nominations (due by Sept. 13) in nine different categories, and the teams that developed them, will be honored with a Most Innovative Use of Plastics award. A Grand Award will be presented to the winning team from all category award winners. An application that has been in continuous use for 15 years or more, and has made a significant and lasting contribution to the application of plastics in automotive vehicles, (nominations due by May 31) will be honored with a Hall of Fame award.

There is no cost to nominate parts, however, nominations that are accepted into the competition need to be presented (in person or via webinar) by their nominating teams during the first round of Automotive Innovation Awards Competition judging, Sept. 27 – 28 in Auburn Hills. Finalists from that round advance to a second presentation before a panel of Blue Ribbon judges made up of media, retired chief engineers, and other industry experts on Oct. 9 (also in Auburn Hills) Winners of each part category, the Grand Award, Hall of Fame, and Lifetime Achievement winner will all be honored during the Automotive Innovation Awards Gala on Nov. 8.

Current competition categories include:

Aftermarket

Body Exterior

Body Interior

Chassis/Hardware

Electrical Systems

Environmental

Hall of Fame

Materials

Process, Assembly & Enabling Technologies

Powertrain

Safety

For more information about the SPE Automotive Innovation Awards Competition and Gala see www.speautomotive.com.