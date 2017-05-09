SPE calls for nominations for Innovation Awards

The Automotive Division of the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE, Bethel, CT, US) is holding its 47th Annual Innovation Awards Competition and Gala on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Burton Manor in Livonia, MI, US, where winning part nominations and the teams that developed them will be honored during an evening that celebrates automotive plastics and composites

innovation.



The group is announcing a "Call For Nominations" and "Sponsorship" for its

Automotive Innovation Awards Gala. Nominations, in 10 different categories, are due by September 15. Winning teams will be honored with a Most Innovative Use of Plastics Award, and a Grand Award will be presented to the winning team from all category award winners. An application that has been in continuous use for 15 years or more, and has made a significant and lasting contribution to the application of plastics in automotive vehicles will be honored with a Hall of Fame Award.

To help communicate that plastics and composites were capable of far more functionality than their typical use as decorative knobs and ashtrays indicated, members of SPE's Automotive Division board of directors created the competition to recognize successful and innovative applications and to communicate their benefits to OEMs, media, and the public. Over the years, the

competition drew attention to plastics as an underutilized design tool and made industry aware of more progressive ways of designing, engineering, and manufacturing automotive components. The competition has grown to be one of the most fiercely contested recognition events in the plastics and automotive industries.

Current competition categories include:

Body Exterior,

Body Interior,

Chassis / Hardware,

Aftermarket,

Environmental,

Hall of Fame,

Materials,

Process / Assembly / Enabling Technologies,

Powertrain, and

Safety.

To win, teams must survive a precompetition review and two rounds of presentations before industry and media judges.



There is no cost to nominate parts. However, nominations that are accepted into the competition need to be presented (in person or via webinar) by their nominating teams during the first round of Automotive Innovation Awards Competition judging, Sept. 27 - 28. Finalists from that round will advance to

a second presentation before a panel of Blue Ribbon judges made up of media, retired chief engineers, and other industry experts on October 9. Winners will be recognized during the Automotive Innovation Awards Gala on November 8. Funds raised from the Gala are used to support SPE educational efforts and technical seminars.