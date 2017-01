On Jan. 14, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 successfully delivered 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit for Iridium, a leader in mobile voice and data satellite communications. The 10 satellites are the first of at least 70 satellites that SpaceX will launch for Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium NEXT. This should help restore confidence after the launch pad explosion last September.

