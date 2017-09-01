South Korea Agency for Defense Development licenses VABS composite simulation software

Related Suppliers AnalySwift

AnalySwift (North Logan, Utah) announced that the Agency for Defense Development in South Korea has licensed and is leveraging its VABS simulation software to accelerate the simulation of composite slender structures. Located in South Korea, the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) is an advanced research institute with a mission of guaranteeing national security through technical capacity based on change, reform and research activities.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by ADD to help meet their modeling needs for composite slender structures,” says Allan Wood, president & CEO of AnalySwift. “As a versatile cross sectional analysis tool, VABS delivers high-fidelity results early on, reduces design cycle and shortens time to market.”

“The VABS program is a uniquely powerful tool for modeling composite blades and other slender structures, commonly called beams,” says Wenbin Yu, CTO of AnalySwift. “VABS reduces analysis time from hours to seconds by quickly and easily achieving the accuracy of detailed 3D FEA with the efficiency of simple engineering models.

“With VABS, engineers can calculate the most accurate, complete set of sectional properties such as torsional stiffness, shear stiffness, shear center for composite beams made with arbitrary cross-section and arbitrary material,” says Yu. “It can also predict accurate detailed stress distribution for composite beams.”

VABS is used in the aerospace and wind energy industries for modeling complex composite rotor blades, wing section design and simulating other slender composite structures.

“The uniqueness of the software is related to its being dramatically more efficient than FEA-based approaches without a loss of accuracy,” says Wood. “This represents a significant jump in the state of the art for composite structural modeling. For instance, a real composite helicopter or wind turbine blade that may take over three hours to model using FEA can be modeled in less than a minute using VABS on a standard laptop computer without a loss of accuracy."