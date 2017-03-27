Solvay receives Gold Supplier Award from FACC

Related Suppliers Solvay Composite Materials

Solvay Composite Materials (Tempe, Ariz.) has been awarded Austria-based FACC’s Excellent Supplier Gold Award 2016.

“For any supplier to be considered as a recipient of an FACC Excellent Supplier Award, they must have attained high levels of service that encompass the essential properties of quality and delivery,” says Rudolf Leitner, FACC executive vice president of procurement. “Solvay has taken up this challenge and has been honored with the gold award this year, therefore showing a positive example of competitive partnership.”

FACC uses a range of Solvay’s composite materials, primarily to manufacture critical secondary structures for aerospace OEMs. Some ongoing applications include:

CYCOM 970 combined with T300 and/or T650 carbon fibers for applications including Boeing’s B787,

Spoilers, Embraer’s E-Jets E2 ailerons and COMAC’s C919 secondary structure,

CYCOM 977-2 for several Airbus applications,

CYCOM 985LV for wing to body fairing of Bombardier C Series,

A wide range of RTM resins, structural adhesives and Surface Master 905 for lightning strike protection (LSP) on various packages.

Bill Wood, president of Solvay Composite Materials stated: “We are honored to receive this Gold Award from FACC. Our companies have enjoyed a long standing mutually beneficial relationship and Solvay’s teams are committed to delivering the highest level of customer focus to all our partners. We look forward to a continued positive long term business relationship."