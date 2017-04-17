Solvay, Bentley working on composite BIW structures

A consortium featuring the UK division of Solvay (Heanor, UK), British luxury car manufacturer Bentley and UK-based Penso has been awarded a multi-million pound grant by the UK government Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) for the Flexible Lightweight Architecture for Volume Applications (FLAVA) automotive project. FLAVA will develop composite design, material and manufacturing technologies required to implement a modular, multi-material Body-In-White (BIW) structure suited for large production volume.

The project, through the manufacture of composite intensive vehicle prototypes, will demonstrate the technical and commercial solutions required to meet emission legislation with design flexibility, structural integration, lightweighting, vehicle assembly and logistics simplification.

This will demonstrate the capability of a composite supply chain to offer manufacturing processes that meet automotive OEM quality, serial production rate and total cost of ownership requirements in standard OEM production facilities.