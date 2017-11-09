SolAero Technologies wins contract for Europa Clipper Mission

SolAero Technologies Corp. (Albuquerque, NM, US), a provider of high-efficiency solar cells, solar panels and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, has been awarded a contract by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA/JPL) for the design, manufacture and testing of solar array panels for the proposed Europa Clipper Mission. NASA’s planned Europa mission will conduct detailed reconnaissance of Jupiter’s moon Europa and investigate whether the icy moon harbors conditions suitable for life.

The solar panels for the proposed Europa Clipper will be populated with SolAero’s high-efficiency ZTJ triple-junction solar cells that have been demonstrated to exhibit superior performance under demanding low-intensity sunlight and low-temperature (LILT) conditions of interplanetary missions like this one. The Europa Clipper will extend SolAero’s history powering satellites and spacecraft for NASA and JPL, including the MAVEN mission to Mars, the Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) mission, the Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) mission, the Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), the Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) mission and the Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) mission, among others. The ZTJ solar cell is currently powering more than 185 Earth-orbiting satellites and interplanetary spacecraft.

“SolAero is proud to support NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory with solar panels for this extraordinary mission to Europa,” says Brad Clevenger, CEO of SolAero Technologies. “For two decades, we have consistently been able to meet the challenges posed by NASA’s most demanding missions and we remain committed to ensuring that they can rely on SolAero for the highest quality, most affordable satellite and spacecraft solutions available.”