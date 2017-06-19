Sikorsky recognizes top suppliers

Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky (Stratford, CT, US) business unit honored top suppliers at a ceremony held recently in West Palm Beach, FL, US. Twenty-two suppliers were recognized, including 15 receiving honors as Sikorsky Gold Suppliers for best-in-class performance in achieving on-time delivery, cost and quality standards during 2016.

Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year awards:

Black Hawk Program: TFAB Manufacturing, LLC (Madison, AL, US) a subsidiary of Tyonek Manufacturing Group, Inc., a native Alaskan corporation. TFAB provides cockpit relay panels and board assemblies.

Combat Rescue Helicopter Program: MACRO Industries Inc. (Huntsville, AL, US) for helping to create the new armor floor system while meeting the system requirements.

VH-92A Program: TIGHITCO (Berlin, CT, US) for its work on the forward and aft stair door along with several other components.

S-76 Program: Crestwood Technology Group (Yonkers, NY, US) continues to provide cost-effective, fully integrated supply chain solutions.

S-92 Program: AERNNOVA Minano (Alava, Spain). This original partner on the program has a history of consistent performance in providing key parts such as pylons, tailcones, cowlings and horizontal stabilizers.

CH-53K Program: Albany Engineered Composites (Salt Lake City, UT, US) for meeting customer requirements on sponsons and tail rotor pylons.

Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program: General Electric (Lynn, MA, US) for successfully collaborating to improve available engine power.

Sikorsky Gold Suppliers were: