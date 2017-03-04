Sigmatex signs supplier agreement with Embraer

Sigmatex (UK) Ltd. (Runcorn, UK) has announced a new supplier agreement with Embraer (São José dos Campos, São Paulo, Brazil) where Sigmatex will work in partnership with Embraer to support its adoption of composite technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sigmatex will supply its advanced multiaxial (NCF) carbon textile, sold under its sigmaMX range. The non-crimp textile is designed predominantly with aerospace in mind – high performance with optimal process ability. Multiaxial textiles can be manufactured with up to nine layers with varying angles and widths, offering the benefit of bespoke design, manufacture and architecture to achieve overall improved mechanical performance.

“We’re honored to announce this agreement with Embraer, confirming our strong relationship,” says Paul McMullan, global commercial manager. “This partnership will further support our growth in the aerospace market and we feel privileged to work with a world class business who are market leaders in their field.”