Sigmatex and Hengrui agree to partner

Sigmatex (UK) Ltd. (Runcorn, UK) announced on July 5 the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Hengrui Corp. (HRC, Hong Kong), a manufacturer of composite products with a strong focus on R&D. This partnership will formalize the existing strong relationship between Sigmatex and HRC, and provide a more strategic focus on the automotive market, especially within the Asia region.

Both Sigmatex and HRC recognise the growing interest in carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) within the automotive industry to address the light-weighting challenge – the need for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions on internal combustion engines or the need for reduced vehicle weight to maximize driving range of electric vehicles. As OEMs face up to this challenge, a coordinated supply chain that can offer support from the early design stage, on topics such as material selection and processing methods, through serial production of components will be a highly valuable asset to the industry.

Speaking about the new partnership, Scott Tolson, Sigmatex CEO says “We are extremely pleased to sign this partnership agreement with HRC, a company with whom we have a shared vision to provide industry-leading products and services to the fast-evolving automotive market within Asia. As two companies committed to innovation and creating customer focused solutions, we are excited about the many advantages such a partnership can offer to the market." Sigmatex supplies advanced reinforcement textiles to the composite industry, serving a wide range of markets such as automotive, aerospace, marine, construction, wind energy and sports & leisure.