Sigmatex achieves AS9100C certification at South Carolina facility

After recently beginning its operations in 2016, Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions Inc. (Orangeburg, SC, US) has attained accreditation to aerospace standard AS9100C. The certification is one of the highest of global quality standards for quality assurance in aircraft, space and defense and provides manufacturers with a comprehensive quality system for providing safe and reliable products.

Global quality manager Terry McManus says “The certification is a direct result of the hard work of all of our employees both in Orangeburg and globally. This underlines our commitment to serving the composites industry. It is our mission to be the first-choice partner for composite textiles and we aim to do this by continually improving the quality of our products and services. This activity is underpinned by the AS9100 quality standard, which will continue to be the benchmark for business management moving forward.”

Sigmatex is a leading converter or carbon fiber and has over thirty years of experience in the supply of high quality materials for composite applications. The addition of AS9100 to its Orangeburg facility strengthens its competitive position and ensures the same standards and processes across the organization. The certification signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to exceeding stringent industry requirements for aerospace-related products.



Sigmatex is a global supplier of advanced reinforcement textiles to the composite Industry, serving a wide range of markets such as automotive, aerospace, marine, construction, wind energy and sports & leisure.