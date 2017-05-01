Sicomin appoints Suter Kunststoffe AG as Switzerland distributor

Related Suppliers Sicomin Epoxy Systems

Sicomin Epoxy Systems (Marseilles, France) has appointed Suter Kunststoffe AG as its distributor in Switzerland and it will supply Sicomin’s advanced epoxy products. Suter Kunststoffe AG maintains strong supply links with many key manufacturing sectors including; aerospace, water, ski and board sports, marine, UAV, and drone technology. The company also works alongside some of the world’s highest profile racing teams including Formula 1 and the Amercia’s Cup.

Sicomin’s entire range of advanced epoxy systems will be available to purchase through their new partner A particular emphasis will be placed on the GreenPoxy bio-resin range which is used in the winter and water sports sectors. Sicomin’s accredited range of fire retardant products developed for construction and aerospace applications will also be focal point.