Shell awards Airborne contract for deepwater subsea TCP jumper spool qualification

Related Suppliers Airborne

Airborne Oil & Gas (IJmuiden, The Netherlands) has been awarded a qualification program from Shell (The Hague, Netherlands) for a high-pressure, deepwater thermoplastic composite pipe TCP jumper spool, with its first application anticipated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

The TCP jumper spool will be manufactured using carbon fiber, and designed for application in depths greater than 2000 meters at pressures in excess of 10,000 psi. Gavin Leiper, vice president of Airborne Oil & Gas North America, stated: “This is a fantastic step forward in our qualification and product portfolio. We are very pleased that Shell have recognized the opportunity that our cost-effective technology brings to the full operational life-cycle of subsea field infrastructures. We are looking forward to working closely with the Shell Technology Centers in Houston and Amsterdam, as we deliver this exciting product to the market.”

The qualification program will be performed at the Airborne Oil & Gas manufacturing facility in IJmuiden, The Netherlands and will be completed by summer 2017.

“Airborne Oil & Gas’ flexible composite pipe is lightweight and flexible, which could considerably help reduce the cost of subsea developments in deep waters. In addition, the high-pressure jumper spool represents a relevant step towards future deployment of Deepwater composite risers,” says Tom Moroney, Shell’s vice president of deepwater & wells technology.