Satair Group opens new Airbus aftermarket kitting center

Satair Group (Copenhagen and Hamburg) has inaugurated an additional centralized aftermarket kitting center at Hamburg, Germany to add significant extra capacity to its kit marshalling capability for Airbus aircraft.

Opened on March 13, Satair Group’s Kit Factory Unit 2 sits adjacent to the original Kit Factory Unit 1 that opened in January 2015. This consolidates all kit marshalling activities from all Airbus European sites to one centralized location. The new Kit Factory Unit 2 adds an additional 5,300 m2 of warehousing to the 10,000 m2 Kit Factory Unit 1 to enable Satair Group to further improve its overall logistic process.

This means that Satair Group will be able to more than double kit delivery performance to 110,000 kits a year in 2017, while the yearly stock picking performance will double from 1,000,000 this year to 2,000,000 over the next five years.

“The Satair Group Kit Factory is the centralized worldwide kitting center for the Airbus and Satair Group aftersales business,” says Tim Bothe, Satair Group’s vice president of supply chain.

The kit business has increased in the past few years and it is a major business line for Satair Group: whether it is modification kits, repair kits or upgrade kits. A given kit consists of many different single parts that are assembled and delivered for a specific and dedicated task.

The combinedkKit factories, Units 1 and 2, are close to the Airbus Operations Germany site south of the River Elbe in Hamburg. The main working and kitting areas will stay in Unit 1 and the move of material into Unit 2 with the extra capacity will allow Satair Group to size the productivity and capacity in line with the forecasted workload.

Within Unit 2, Satair Group will also get a Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) area surface to store the cabin upgrades monuments and the upcoming retrofits for the A380 and A350 programs as well as the opportunity to consolidate the standard hardware stock under a single roof.

“Technologies like mobile data terminals, vertical storage machines and a packaging machine are already planned and we are analyzing new methods in order to automate the physical kitting process going forward to create state-of-the art solutions for our customers,” Bothe says.