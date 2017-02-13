Roccor leverages SwiftComp software for composites simulation

Related Suppliers AnalySwift

Deployable structures firm Roccor (Longmont, Colo.) has licensed AnalySwift's (North Logan, Utah) SwiftComp engineering software for composites simulation.

“We are pleased to work with Roccor as they push the envelope in their work providing low-cost, high performance deployable structure systems,” says Allan Wood, president and CEO of AnalySwift. “We believe SwiftComp provides an unique solution as a general-purpose multiscale modeling code that enables users to model composites as quickly and easily as metals, without losing accuracy. It can be used either independently as a tool for virtual testing of composites or as a plugin to power conventional 3D finite element analysis (FEA) codes with high-fidelity modeling for composites.”

“Roccor has found SwiftComp’s multi-scale and multi-physics mechanics software to be the most comprehensive solution available,” says Tom Murphey, chief technologist, space programs for Roccor. “While most codes are specific to a single type of analysis, SwiftComp provides equal support for both elastic and thermal properties. Similarly, most codes stop at the laminate level while SwiftComp scales to provide effective beam and plate properties generated from complex cross-sections. These features, along with tight FEA code integration, have allowed Roccor to develop easy and computationally efficient workflows to solve challenging engineering problems.”

“The simulation software the company offers also will save users runtime when the software is being used in their research, while enabling engineers to tackle complex problems impossible with other tools,” says Wenbin Yu, chief technology officer of AnalySwift. “Because of its versatile nature, SwiftComp has applications in aerospace, defense, automotive, energy and any other industry involving composites.”

AnalySwift recently licensed the SwiftComp technology through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization.

“Whether engineers are designing a new composite material or analyzing a structure, SwiftComp can reproduce first principle 3D FEA results at the efficiency of simple engineering models,” says Yu, who helped develop the technology at Purdue University. “SwiftComp is a multiscale constitutive modeling code for unified modeling of composites beams, plates/shells, or 3D structures. It can quickly and easily calculate all the effective properties for all composites, computing the best structural model for use in macroscopic structural analysis. It can also predict accurate local stresses and strains in the microstructure.”