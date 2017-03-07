Quickstep to supply parts for new LM-100J

Quickstep Holdings Ltd.. (Sydney, Australia), the manufacturer of advanced carbon fiber composites, announced that it will be a supplier to Lockheed Martin for the new LM-100J commercial freighter, which recently made its global debut at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The LM-100J is based on the C-130J Super Hercules military tactical airlifter and delivers unmatched versatility and proven workhorse capabilities of its military counterpart to commercial operators.

Speaking from the Paris Air Show at Paris–Le Bourget Airport in France, Quickstep’s recently appointed chief executive officer and managing director, Mark Burgess said, “The Quickstep team is extremely proud to be the supplier of wing flaps for the LM-100J in addition to the C-130J military version of this aircraft. The introduction of the LM-100J signifies a new chapter in Hercules operations and we are proud to be a part of this new platform that will truly change the commercial freighter marketplace.”

Burgess, who joined Quickstep as chief executive officer and managing director on May 8, 2017, went on to say "I am delighted to be on board and I continue to be impressed by Quickstep’s strong and profitable aerospace manufacturing business, its forward order book and revenue growth. Our business has a strong value proposition and significant growth opportunities in multiple sectors. Having concluded a significant capital expenditure program at Bankstown, we are successfully supporting very significant increases in Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) production volumes.

Burgess also added that the company has a number of additional activities underway beyond its core aerospace business, and will invest substantially in business development to leverage its value proposition more effectively in both aerospace and new technology. A market update will be coming in August.