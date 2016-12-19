Quickstep to supply composite parts for X-ray device

Quickstep Holdings (Bankstown Airport, NSW, Australia) has been awarded a contract to manufacture a range of carbon fiber composite components for a new portable, ultra-lightweight X-ray device being developed by Micro-X Limited. The Micro-X X-ray will be sold in North America and other markets.

Micro-X is an Australian company focused on the design, development and manufacturing of ultra lightweight X-ray imaging products for global healthcare and security markets. Its first device, the DRX Revolution Nano, is an 85 kilogram portable X-ray machine, which is lighter than the 500-600kg machines used traditionally in hospitals today. The company says that "its small size provides superior flexibility for radiographers when positioning the device for x-ray examinations."

Micro-X has a relationship with Carestream Health, formerly Kodak Medical Imaging, which will sell and distribute the DRX Revolution Nano globally. Micro-X expects to launch production in Q1 2017 at its new production facility in the Tonsley precinct in South Australia, where it is setting up a plant with around 1,000 unit p.a. capacity. Each X-ray unit contains nine composite assemblies.

“The Micro-X contract opens up a new sector opportunity for Quickstep’s composite technologies, whilst delivering the next step in production rates applicable to our automotive and aerospace aspirations at potentially 9,000 composite assemblies per annum. Carbon fiber has significant use in the global medical device sector, including X-ray machines, medical imaging devices and CT and MRI scanners and given Australia’s innovative history in medical devices, we see further volume opportunity in these carbon fiber-based products,” says Quickstep’s CEO and Managing Director David Marino.