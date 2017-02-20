Quickstep receives grant to develop automotive carbon fiber seats

Related Suppliers Quickstep Holdings Ltd.

Australia-based Quickstep Holdings has secured a Cooperative Research Centre Project (CRC-P) grant of $1.45 million from the Australian government, for a new project to develop bespoke lightweight automotive carbon fiber composite seats.



Carbon fiber composites remain niche products in cars primarily due to the high cost of materials and manufacturing. This project aims to solve these problems by combining product design with advanced manufacturing and materials research, to deliver a bespoke materials and process solution for lightweight carbon fiber seats. This will reportedly create a new benchmark in high production rates and performance at lower cost.



The grant was announced by the Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, the Honourable Craig Laundy MP, during a visit to Quickstep’s New Technology facility, located at Deakin University’s Waurn Ponds campus. On announcing the grant, the Assistant Minister said: “Quickstep’s achievements in advanced manufacturing – creating new products, processes and technologies – are an inspiration not only to other businesses but also our future engineers and scientists.”



The CRC-P project will run for a period of three years in cooperation with a global automotive seating supplier and Deakin University, who are both contributing project partners in this CRC-P project. The global seating and interior systems supplier, with operations in multiple international markets, will provide the project with seating design, specifications and testing capability.



Deakin University’s Carbon Nexus Research Centre for carbon fiber and composites will provide its expertise in materials development and testing, including lower-cost carbon fiber development, resin formulation and process simulation and validation to the CRC-P project. Quickstep will bring to the project its capabilities in developing advanced composite solutions, providing its advanced composites technologies to manufacture composite parts using its patented Qure and RST processes.