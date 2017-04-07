Production begins for Armacell’s PET foam core production in Canada

Production has started at Armacell’s (Thimister-Clermont, Belgium) PET foam cores at its Brampton, Ontario plant. To celebrate the launch of the new PET production line, the company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and invited customers, suppliers, subcontractors and Armacell executives to tour and see a demonstration of the production of ArmaFORM PET foam cores.

“The expansion of our PET manufacturing footprint into Canada delivers on our overall business strategy to enhance Armacell’s international presence, as well as to increase our customer service level globally, be it for the PET foams, the insulation, or any other business unit,” says Patrick Mathieu, president & CEO of Armacell International S.A. “We are focused on sustainable, profitable growth by the development and manufacture of our products to ensure a positive impact on our community.”