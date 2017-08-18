PRC Composites acquires Globe Plastics Inc.

PRC Composites LLC (Ontario, Calif.) has expanded its west coast-based composites operations by acquiring Globe Plastics Inc. located in Chino, Calif. Globe specializes in compression, transfer and injection molding as well as custom mold, insert and tool making services. Globe has been providing precision compression molded products and services to aerospace, sound, lighting, oil/gas and high-tech customers since 1957 delivering custom manufactured thermoset products and innovative manufacturing solutions.

Globe’s capabilities include small to medium-sized molding equipment from 1 to 500 tons. The company employs a total of 20 at a 12,000-square-foot facility in Chino and will continue to operate at this location. Globe will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary and is PRC Composites first acquisition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PRC President Gene Gregory says that the acquisition brings new and complimentary capabilities. He went on to say, “It will increase demand for our molding compounds and allow us to expand our customer base in new markets such as oil/gas, lighting and high-tech products. The acquisition diversifies PRC’s sales and expands our platform for future growth. We are fortunate to acquire such an outstanding company and group of dedicated employees, especially with its close proximity to PRC.”