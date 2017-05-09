PPG completes sale of fiberglass business to Nippon Electric Glass

PPG Industries Inc. (Pittsburgh) has completed the sale of its remaining fiberglass operations to Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. ( (NEG, Otsu, Shiga, Japan), a manufacturer of fiberglass. Pre-tax proceeds from the sale were approximately $541 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

NEG has acquired PPG’s manufacturing facilities in Chester, SC, and Lexington and Shelby, NC; and research-and-development and administrative operations in Shelby and in Harmar, Penn., near Pittsburgh. The business, which employs more than 1,000 people and had net sales of approximately $350 million in 2016, supplies the transportation, energy, infrastructure and consumer markets.

In 2016, PPG completed the sale of its European fiberglass operations to NEG and divested its ownership interests in two Asian fiberglass joint ventures. PPG also completed the sale of its North American flat glass business in 2016.

With the sale of this remaining piece of its Glass reportable segment, PPG is now comprised of two coatings-focused reportable business segments: Industrial Coatings and Performance Coatings.