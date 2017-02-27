Porcher Industries to invest more than €50 million in capacity, R&D and technology

Related Suppliers Porcher Industries

Porcher Industries (Badinieres, France) will invest more than €50 million in a growth and restructuring phase as the company moves into 2017. Porcher Industries, founded more than 100 years ago and recently acquired by Warwick Capital , has also appointed André Genton as chairman of the Executive Management Board.

The new investments, beginning in 2017, will be used to add new weaving capacity and develop quality control technology at sites in the U.S., Europe and China; significantly increasing output in Porcher’s key automotive airbag and aerospace interiors markets. Thermoplastic prepreg solutions, such as the pioneering Spheriflex CFRP rotor hub developed with Airbus Helicopters for the H160 are also targets for growth in the automotive sector.

The five business units - aerospace & defense, automotive, building, industrial and sport & leisure - will be unified across a single business ERP system and targeted recruitment is underway for management, with operational and technology roles identified as critical to successful sustainable growth.

The recent integration of Cordtech International into the group illustrates Porcher Industries’ commitment to development in existing market sectors, strengthening both the R&D expertise and the automotive product range. While the company is also planning additional acquisitions in the near future, significant investments in existing operations are key to much of the forecast growth.