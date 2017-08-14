PolyOne material featured in ballistic shelters development

Edwards Design and Fabrication Inc. (Meridianville, AL, US), a specialty fabricator, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) have developed a modular protective system (MPS) that features PolyOne’s GlasArmor continuous glass fiber-reinforced composite panels. This system creates modular ballistic shelters that are designed to protect American and allied soldiers in the field.

Concrete walls, sandbags and other traditional ballistic structures are heavy, difficult to move and time-consuming to construct. In contrast, MPS shelters are lightweight, portable and can be constructed in hours, rather than days, allowing soldiers to quickly deploy and establish positions of relative safety – even in remote locations.

“Our combined expertise was key,” says Jerry Edwards, treasurer and co-owner, Edwards Design & Fabrication Inc. “With our capabilities in hardware fabrication along with PolyOne’s knowledge of composite ballistic protection technology, we were able to create modular systems that reduce time and logistic requirements for our brave soldiers.”

PolyOne collaborated with Edwards to develop ballistic-resistant panels that were not only compatible with required hardware, but also met color requirements for better visual cover once deployed.

In a coordinated effort with the ERDC, Edwards created a next-generation collapsible truss framework for the MPS panel and frame system. Today, these systems are used by soldiers when constructing blast-resistant mortar pits, shelters and guard towers in combat outposts. The lightweight systems can be airlifted into remote sites, and provide quick protection for troops with no additional equipment support needed.

“The MPS developed by Edwards and the ERDC provides advanced technology to protect soldiers and military assets in the field,” says James Stephenson, general manager, Glasforms at PolyOne. “Our GlasArmor panels offer excellent defense from enemy fire and explosive events at a significantly reduced weight compared with alternative structural components. We are proud to be contributing to protect the lives of our soldiers in combat.”