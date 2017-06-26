People on the move: June 2017

Dexmet Corp. (Wallingford, Conn.), a manufacturer of engineered expanded metal foils and high temperature polymers, has appointed Tim Poor as its Chief Executive Officer. Poor was previously with Aquion Energy Inc., a developer and manufacturer of Aqueous Hybrid Ion (AHI) batteries and energy storage systems, as its Chief Commercial Officer.

“As the representative of the majority owner of Dexmet, I am very excited to have Tim on board,” says Dave Finley, Managing Director at Sverica, and a member of the Board of Directors at Dexmet. “Tim’s background in industrial sales and marketing will be highly complementary to the engineering and operational excellence the company possesses and he will complement the business development team with a lead-from-the-front approach. Dexmet has a bright future and I expect Tim to work within the existing culture to unlock the full potential of Dexmet’s expanded material excellence across markets and geographies.”

Poor brings over 25 years of sales, business development and operations experience in the high tech, renewable energy and power systems industries. Prior to Aquion, Poor held several executive roles at American Superconductor Corporation where he led successful teams in commercializing new products, developing and implementing growth strategies, and establishing new global businesses and operations resulting in substantial revenue increases for the company.

Prior to American Superconductor Corporation, Tim held senior leadership roles at General Electric, where he was responsible for significant sales growth and operating margin improvements and earned a Six Sigma Black Belt. Tim began his career at Arthur Anderson working with merger and acquisition projects. Throughout his career, Tim’s primary focus has been commercializing leading-edge technologies, driving growth, and forging and maintaining strong relationships with customers and industry partners globally. Tim holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University.

Loparex International B.V

Loparex International B.V. (Apeldoorn, Netherlands) has announced the appointment of Simon Medley as its new Group Chief Executive Officer.

Simon joins Loparex with a track-record of international business success in specialty chemical industries spanning nearly 30 years with ICI, BASF and most recently Chemtura Corp., where he served as Executive Vice President, Industrial Performance Products and Great Lakes Solutions until its recent sale to Lanxess. He takes up his new role immediately.

Simon succeeds Mike Apperson, who has served as CEO of Loparex since 2008. After successfully leading the operational transformation of the business under its previous owners, Mike is moving on to pursue other opportunities. The board of Loparex would like to thank Mike for his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

