People on the move: July 2017 

RAMPF Tooling Solutions

Jochen Reiff has been appointed the new Managing Director of RAMPF Tooling Solutions. He will now work in tandem with long­standing Managing Director Heinz Horbanski until the latter retires in 2019. This ensures a smooth and seamless transition at the global market leader for board and liquid materials.

“I am looking forward to working with Heinz Horbanski to continue the success story of RAMPF Tooling Solutions,” says Jochen Reiff. “Developing first­-class products and solutions, working closely in a trusting relationship with customers and partners, and the outstanding working atmosphere at RAMPF all make this position something very special.”

Since September 2013, Jochen Reiff has been responsible for the global sales strategy at RAMPF Tooling Solutions in his role as Head of Sales and Marketing. Prior to this, the qualified industrial engineer held leading sales positions in the automation technology, high voltage technology, and model and mold engineering sectors.

AEL Airborne

AEL Airborne, a leading manufacturer of advanced composite components, announced the appointment of Joe Summers as Managing Director. Joe will take over from Angus Fleming, founder of AEL and Managing Director for over 40 years. Angus will remain at AEL Airborne to support the transition before taking a well-earned rest.

Joe Summers has over 20 years of experience in the composite industry including positions as Director of Business Development at Gurit, and more recently Sales and Marketing Director at North Thin Ply Technology.

AEL Airborne is the UK subsidiary of Airborne International. Airborne International is a Netherlands-based advanced composites company, specialized in engineering and manufacturing durable fiber-reinforced composites for the space, aeronautics and marine industries. Airborne is a frontrunner in making composites affordable through an industrialization strategy of automation and digitalization. Due to the increasing trend of "re-shoring" it is expected that AEL Airborne will lead this development in the UK, across a variety of markets.

ACMA Regulatory Steering Committee

David Ring, Corporate Manager of Governmental Affairs & Strategic Projects for Strongwell, was recently named Chair of the Regulatory Steering Committee (RSC) for the American Composites Manufacturers Assn. (ACMA). During his two-year term as chair, Ring will lead the committee in its efforts to identify for the ACMA Board of Directors all regulatory and governmental legislation issues impacting composites manufacturers. Additionally, he will assist in providing analyses of these issues and their implications, action recommendations and oversight of program management.

Ring has been with Strongwell since 1990, serving in various management roles. In his current position, where he has worked since 2010, Ring evaluates pending legislation to determine its impact on the organization and to develop a corporate position. He also acts as Strongwell’s official representative to government agencies, developing positive relationships and advocating for Strongwell.

Ring has served as a member of the RSC since 2010. In his role as Chair of the RSC, Ring’s work will ensure Strongwell is closely involved with the interaction between ACMA and those who develop policies, regulations and legislation that affect the entire composites industry.