People on the move: March 2017

Anthony Roberts has joined DowAksa as director of strategic planning.

Roberts has many years of experience in the international carbon fiber composites business. He previously authored a series of global market reports, including "The Carbon Fibre Industry Worldwide 2011-2020 - An Evaluation of Current Markets and Future Supply and Demand.”

Roberts will help develop and shape the strategic business plans that take advantage of the knowledge and business strength of DowAksa, a 50/50 joint venture between The Dow Chemical Co. and Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.Ş. headquartered in Turkey with associated operations in North America and Europe.

Toho Tenax

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd., the core company of the Teijin Group’s carbon fibers and composites business, announced that Teijin’s board of directors has elected Shukei Inui, currently director, member of the board of Toho Tenax, as its next president. Inui will assume his new role on April 1.

Akio Nakaishi, the current president of the company, will assume the post of general manager, composites business unit of Teijin Limited, on the same day.

Solvay

Bill Wood, president of Solvay's GBU Composite Materials, will retire effective June 30, 2017. In the course of the Cytec acquisition, Wood made clear his wish to steer his business and team during the integration period with Solvay and once this task was complete, to leave the group to retire and move to the next phase of his life.

Eeffective April 1, 2017 Carmelo Lo Faro, head of the industrial business line and strategy and business development for the GBU Composite Materials, will succeed Wood. Carmelo brings almost 20 years of experience with the composite materials business in research and innovation, strategy, business development and management in both aerospace and the industrial business segments. He was also the Chief Technology Officer for Cytec. Prior to joining Cytec, Carmelo worked in research and development roles with ICI in the United Kingdom. He holds a PhD in Material Science from Catania University, Italy and an MBA from Arizona State University, USA. The succession for Carmelo will be published in a separate announcement.

C.R. Onsrud

C.R. Onsrud Inc. announced the addition of The Robert E. Morris Co. to its family of distributors. Since 1941, The Robert E. Morris Co. of Windsor, Conn., has dedicated its business to supplying the best CNC machine tools and customer service to manufacturers of precision parts in New England, northern New Jersey and eastern New York. The addition of The Robert E. Morris Co. brings Onsrud customers in New England the reliability associated with a trusted, established supplier.

“Known throughout the industry for their superior sales and service, they share our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality – and bring a wealth of application engineering and process expertise to the needs of manufacturers,” stated Regional Sales Manager Ken Stissel. “By adding the high-quality, large format CNC machinery that Onsrud produces to the other brands it carries – most notably, Okuma – The Robert E. Morris Co. offers a complete spectrum of CNC machinery, from routers through heavy machining mills and turning centers.”

FACC AG

The Supervisory Board of FACC AG has appointed Robert Machtlinger as the new CEO of the group.

“Robert Machtlinger is highly respected by the customers, has an excellent knowledge of the market and is a sign of continuity both internally and externally,” says Geng Ruguang, chairman of the supervisory board of FACC AG. "Besides, in the course of the current financial year, Robert Machtlinger has laid the basis for the future development of FACC AG."

