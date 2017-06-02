Oxford Performance Materials receives second round of funding from Hexcel

Oxford Performance Materials (OPM, South Windsor, Conn.) has closed on an additional round of strategic investment of $10 million from Hexcel Corp. (Stamford, Conn.) In May 2016, OPM and Hexcel announced an initial strategic investment from Hexcel of $15 million, for a total equity investment of $25 million to date.

OPM develops proprietary material, process and application technologies, and its aerospace & industrial business unit applies 3D printing technology and HPAM to produce fully functional end-use parts that combine structural strength, enhanced performance, weight reduction and time-to-market benefits for its customer base.

OPM recently announced its contract award from Boeing to supply 3D-printed OXFAB structural production parts for the CST-100 Starliner. Hexcel’s follow-on investment will further enable OPM to expand capacity to meet rapidly growing market demand for the company’s OXFAB technology in aerospace and other industries.