Oxford Performance Materials receives second round of funding from Hexcel

The second round of investment from Hexcel is $10 million, for a total equity investment of $25 million to date.

News: 2/6/2017

Managing Editor- Electronic Products

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Oxford Performance Materials (OPM, South Windsor, Conn.) has closed on an additional round of strategic investment of $10 million from Hexcel Corp. (Stamford, Conn.) In May 2016, OPM and Hexcel announced an initial strategic investment from Hexcel of $15 million, for a total equity investment of $25 million to date.

OPM develops proprietary material, process and application technologies, and its aerospace & industrial business unit applies 3D printing technology and HPAM to produce fully functional end-use parts that combine structural strength, enhanced performance, weight reduction and time-to-market benefits for its customer base.

OPM recently announced its contract award from Boeing to supply 3D-printed OXFAB structural production parts for the CST-100 Starliner. Hexcel’s follow-on investment will further enable OPM to expand capacity to meet rapidly growing market demand for the company’s OXFAB technology in aerospace and other industries.  

Editor Pick

Seriforge: A new paradigm for composite preforms

Silicon Valley startup aims to produce complex 3D carbon fiber preforms with z-axis reinforcement at mass production scale using automated processing lines.

News

Aeroindustryjobs: Jobs of the week, Feb. 7, 2017

Composites-intensive Hyperloop pod takes first place in SpaceX competition

Composites extensively used in Air Force communication tower

Teijin releases medium-term plan

CT Engineering Group to provide design support for A350XWB

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.