Oxeon AB invests €3million to increase its ±45° TeXtreme spread tow weaving capacity

Due to the increased demand, Oxeon (Borås, Sweden) is investing €3 million to expand its patented ±45° spread tow weaving capacity. Known for its ability to reduce weight, increase stiffness and strength, improve impact protection as well as improve dampening performance in thin plies, TeXtreme spread tow fabrics extend these benefits found in its 0°/90° fabrics to its ±45°continuous length fabrics which are available in widths up to 60”/1.5m.

TeXtreme’s nonexistence of stitching or fixation yarn minimizes the risk of mechanical issues, such as micro cracks, along with eliminating the difficulty in predicting mechanical performance due to the induced geometrical variation caused by the stitching or stabilizing/fixation yarns found in its meso structure.

“We can clearly see a need for this product, especially in aerospace applications where the knock-down factor of mechanical properties has limited the usage of existing ± oriented textiles. TeXtreme technology does not require stitching or fixation yarn so, unlike NCF solutions, larger profile parts such as panels, wings or tubes that use TeXtreme have no knock-down factor so this means that the parts are stronger while being much lighter. With this additional investment in TeXtreme spread tow fabrics, we’re further enhancing our position as the advanced carbon reinforcement technology leader,” says Henrik Blycker, CEO of Oxeon.

The additional capacity will be in place in beginning of 2018.