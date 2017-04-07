Orro bike features Sigmatex fibers

Related Topics:
British bike manufacturer Orro has released its all new Terra C model road bike this month, featuring sigmaIF – a combination of Innegra Technologies and Sigmatex carbon fibers, to produce a completely redesigned frame.
The Terra C is one of several bikes in the Orro range that feature Sigmatex carbon technology. The Terra C has a lightweight frame, tire clearance and geometry aimed at the emerging adventure riding scene, while retaining the speed and handling of a road bike. Offering the same lightweight performance as more traditional carbon fiber reinforcements, sigmaIF offers improved impact resistance and damping properties – absorbing energy and reducing vibrations, which makes for a smoother ride.
