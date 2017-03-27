OGMA to supply composite components for the E-Jets E2

Related Topics: Aerospace Composites

OGMA will produce several structural components for the E-Jets E2, Embraer’s second generation of commercial aircraft. Located in Portugal, near to Lisbon, OGMA is a joint-venture between Embraer – with 65% of the share capital – and the government of Portugal, which retains the remaining 35% stake. The components will be manufactured at OGMA for all three models of the E-Jets E2 aircraft: wing box (E175-E2, E190-E2 and 195-E2), horizontal stabilizer and flap (E175-E2), which includes machined components, sheet metal and composites.

The supply agreement with Embraer entails medium and long-term component manufacturing.

“These contracts address the strategic course outlined to reinforce significantly the aerostructures business area contribution to OGMA’s overall performance,” says Ana Isabel Fernandes, OGMA’s vice president for aerostructures. "We have been investing in new infrastructures, new machinery and in the training of our team in order to ensure the best possible answer to our clients in the shortest time possible and with the maximum quality. It is a great pride to have earned once again Embraer’s trust in our work and, simultaneously, a responsibility for the future.”

Launched in June 2013, the E2 Program aims to reinforce Embraer's market leadership in the seats segment up to 130+.