NTPT, Fibre Mechanics collaborate on prepreg panels for the boatbuilding sector

North Thin Ply Technology (NTPT, Renens, Switzerland) and Fibre Mechanics (Lymington UK) are collaborating to bring advanced composite solutions to boatyards in a package that addresses labor time, cost, performance and quality.

Using the expertise of both companies – the Fibre Mechanics team have experience in prepreg components, and NTPT are experts in prepreg automation technology – structures such as bulkheads, girders and interior joinery panels are built offsite as structurally-optimized, efficiently-manufactured, prepreg composite panels, made to the exact specification, shape and size required by the design.

“We have built thousands of carbon and glass structures over the years, with ever increasing engineering sophistication and build quality,” says Geoff Stock, managing director or Fibre Mechanics. “The NTPT Automated Tape Laying process takes quality and precision to the next level while at the same time reducing labour hours and shortening supply chains.”

“Unidirectional prepreg is the most cost and structurally efficient prepreg,” says James Austin, CEO of NTPT. “Using our ATL machines, we can achieve the required specification more efficiently than weaving or multi-axial stitching machines, and offer mechanical performance benefits as there is no crimping of the fibres. In addition, we can easily incorporate very specific reinforcement patching where required, and conversely not depose material in way of penetrations, with the machine working to sub-millimetre accuracy.”

Fibre Mechanics are responsible for client liaison, specification development, CNC-cut core kit, core insert manufacture, and quality assurance of build; with NTPT manufacturing the unidirectional prepreg and the laminate skin preforms at their Polish facility. The core and core insert kits join the preforms in Poland, where the final panels are built by NTPT, under the supervision of the FIBRE Mechanics boatbuilding team.

The panels are constructed on a large format table so nesting efficiencies can be maximised, or single panels up to 3.3m x 9.9m can be produced.